Add a sophisticated edge to the understated look with these dragonfly earrings. Mixing vintage-inspired design with quirky details, these show-stoppers are anything but boring. It is cast from gold-plated 925 sterling silver and set with green aventurine. Latch back fastening for pierced ears. Keep your jewellery away from saltwater and harsh chemicals, especially chlorine and detergents. It is advisable to remove all your jewellery before showering or applying make-up. Do not subject gemstone jewellery to sudden temperature changes. Keep your jewellery in its original packaging that is protected from humidity to avoid natural oxidation. If necessary, use a non-abrasive jewellery polishing cloth. Women's Green Aventurine Dragonfly Earrings Bellus Domina