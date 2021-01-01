The Deuter Women's Aviant Voyager 60+10 SL Pack is a women's Fit pack for the female looking to backpack abroad. Whether you're a first timer or heading back for another round of travel, the 60L pack will haul your belongings with an extra 10L day pack in tow. The main pack Features a lower compartment plus a zipper at the center to easier reach Items at various spots within. An included transport cover ensures it stays safe when toted by airline personnel. The day pack is an ideal companion on the airplane as well as while visiting local spots while the main luggage is left at hotel or hostel. Features of the Deuter Women's Aviant Voyager 60+10 SL Pack On average, women's backs Are not quite as long as men's. The SL carry system is thus slightly shorter than that of Deuter's standard rucksacks. Round spring steel frame is lightweight and flexible, extremely durable, provides stable tension for the back mesh and transfers the load to the hip belt. Ergonomically shaped back cushions of the Contact System hug the back and distribute the weight of the load evenly, relieving the load on the back. Channels between the cushions as well the breathable, sturdy 3D Airmesh lining provide pleasant ventilation. Compression straps. 2 external pockets. Front stuff pocket. Bottom COmpartment. Lid pocket. Front opening. Transpot cover. Valuables pocket. Day pack included.