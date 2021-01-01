Aerosoles Women's Aware Entree High-Heeled Sandals - Off White - Size 6.5

From the Aware collection. These mule sandals are crafted in vegan materials. Simple yet sophisticated, it features a stacked heel and is versatile enough to translate from desk to dinner. Propriety rubber soles with a unique diamond pattern disperse friction away from the foot, ensuring total comfort. Faux leather synthetic upper Open toe Wide strap at vamp Slip-on style Padded insole Faux leather synthetic lining Rubber sole SIZE. Dir Shoes - Hb - W Shoes/cw Shoes > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Aerosoles. Color: Off White. Size: 6.5.