Womens Awesome Since October 1977 dinosaur 44 year old birthday V-Neck T-Shirt

Funny 44 awesome since 1977 October is cute for 44 years old birthday boys girls- Forty-fourth 44th birthday dinosaur apparel who loves dino t rex and celebrating the 44th b-day with graphic design sunset retro and dinosaur face for boys age 44. Get your dinosaur present for 44 Forty four year old boys, girls, men, women, grandpa, grandma, niece, kids son or daughters quoted "dinosaur awesome since October 1977" as a birthday surprise for friends female for women, mom, dad, men and wife. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem