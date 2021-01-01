Drybar Women's Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer

WHAT IT IS The ultimate travel hair dryer, Baby Buttercup features two temperature settings, a cool shot button and ionic technology that improves the condition of your hair. Plastic/ceramic. 13 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES This travel hair dryer helps increase shine and reduces frizz. Its small size and folding design make it perfect for popping in the included travel bag with a cheeky print, and then inside your suitcase. Despite its size, it's tested to deliver 100 perc. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Drybar.