Black Butterfly-Embroidered Embroidered Flap-Over Backpack. Intricate stitched-in details add feminine flair to this lightweight backpack that keeps you hands-free as you jet from the daily commute to class to work and home again.7.87'' W x 11.81'' H x 3.15'' DBase metal / man-made / polyesterMagnetic closureInterior: one zip pocket, one slip pocketExterior: one front zip pocket, one back zip pocketImported