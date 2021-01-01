TISSOT Women's Ballade Powermatic 80 COSC Watch, 32mm in White Mother Of Pearl at Nordstrom Rack

The Tissot Ballade combines timeless and sophisticated design with a state-of-the-art automatic movement, that features a silicon balance spring, to offer increased precision, stability, and longevity. We wanted to incorporate the spirit of the former bestselling Tissot Ballade collection from the 1990s and give this collection a contemporary and timeless style. The Tissot Ballade features the Powermatic 80 movement equipped with a patented silicon balance spring. As silicon is non-magnetic and has better temperature and shock-resistance than conventional materials, the calibre offers better chronometric precision, stability, and longevity. Precision: -4/+6 seconds per day. Besides being THE classic watch with a timeless and contemporary design, The Tissot Ballade Automatic offers the highest precision ever thanks to silicon technology. 3 years of warranty. Style #: T1082082211700. Gender: Women's. Case Material: Stainless steel. Dial Color: Mother of Pearl. Movement: Swiss automatic. Crystal: Sapphire. Bracelet Material: Stainless steel. Closure Type: Deployant. Case Size: 32mm. Case Thickness: 9.44 mm. Water Resistance: 50 meters. Made in Switzerland