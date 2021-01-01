FitFlop Women's Ballet Flats Pearl - Pearl Gray Uberknit Flat - Women

Pearl Gray Uberknit Flat - Women. A breathable mesh upper and rubber sole make this flat an optimized addition to your athleisure wardrobe. Its ergonomically contoured footbed offers you optimized comfort while still providing flawless flexibility. AnatomicushTM Technology FeaturesUltra-flexible, superlight cushioning for athleisure stylesLightweight, hard-wearing, slip-resistant rubber pods front and backAnatomically contoured footbed increases foot-to-midsole contact for maximum comfortSuperlight flexible cushioningFlex lines cut across the bottom let your foot move more freelyProduct DetailsSlip-onTextile upperAntibacterial textile liningSlip-resistant rubber soleAnatomicushTM footbedImported