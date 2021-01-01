Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress - Universal Thread Dark Green M Floral Print

Whether for sunny outings or breezy evenings, this Balloon Long-Sleeve Smocked Waist Dress from Universal Thread™ will be your go-to pick. Boasting allover soft textured detailing for a sweet look, this casual-fit midi dress is crafted from lightweight fabric to keep you in breathable comfort. The smocked waist beautifully pairs with the elastic cuffed balloon sleeves and tiered hem, while round neckline with ruffle accent adds a sweet finish. Pair it with any style of footwear and you're all set. Color: Dark Green Floral. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.