Design: Our elevated take on the classic tee, featuring a feminine scoop neck, exaggerated puffed sleeves with soft, elastic cuffs, and a high-low hem with slits at the sides. Its flattering crop is designed to perfectly compliment your high-waisted jeans and trousers. quality Grown, spun, and finished all in Peru, our Pima is durable and irresistibly soft. This style is finished by a family-owned workshop collective near Lima. Sustainability GOTS and Oeko-Tex certified, ensuring organic practices and that no harmful pesticides or chemicals are used from field to fiber to fabric. Learn more about our certifications here. | Women's Balloon Sleeve Tee in Brick | Size: Large | Organic Cotton Modal Blend by Cuyana