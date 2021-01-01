Women's Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit - Kona Sol Animal Print XL

You'll love the fierce and fun style of the Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit from Kona Sol™. This one-piece swimsuit has a high coverage design that provides full torso and seat coverage, along with sewn-in cups for added bust coverage. An off-the-shoulder neckline puts a fun spin on a classic one-piece, and a ruffle along the neckline on both the front and back adds sweet detail. The whole piece pops with an allover animal print in black against the brown swimsuit for a striking pattern that's not too busy, and the swimsuit includes removable straps so you can opt to wear it as a bandeau swimsuit or with straps. Size: XL. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Leopard Spot. Material: Nylon.