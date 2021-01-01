We just LOVE the way Crystal sparkles when it catches the light. These earrings will make you feel as glamorous as they look, trust us. Made from 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil (a thick layer of 18ct Gold on Sterling Silver), the beautiful gemstones are set into the classic Barcelona fluted setting and will be sure to make heads turn wherever they go. Pair with the matching Barcelona Birthstone necklace and bracelet for the ultimate everyday look. Some helpful tips and hints for your earrings. No Baths: always take jewellery off before showering or bathing (they have their own washing ritual). Holidays: don't forget to pack them for exciting trips away. Safety first: When not being worn, ensure they're kept safely in their little pouch. No Sleep: try not to wear them in bed. It's the easiest way to snag a chain. Dry Skin: lotions, potions & scents are not their bag. Wear often: they're highly sociable & like to be shown off at all times. The Auree Jewellery Cleaning Ritual Sterling Silver: use a silver cloth or polish wadding (not silver dip). Gold: use warm water and a soft cloth. Gemstones: use warm water and a soft cloth & ensure they dry completely. Pearls: these are very soft & need special care. Use warm soapy water (pure soap only) & ensure they dry completely before wearing again. Women's White Barcelona April Birthstone Hook Earrings Crystal Auree Jewellery