GEVRIL Women's Bari Tortoise Swiss Quartz Diamond Watch, 37mm in Gold at Nordstrom Rack

The picturesque city of Bari Italy provided the inspiration for the popular ladies GV2 Bari Collection Known throughout the world as the city of St Nicholas, it is no surprise that the historic town would continue to inspire the designers. The new line extension retains the Bari's sophisticated rectangular mother-of-pearl dial embellished with eighteen glittering diamonds indices; adding a well placed 60-second sub dial. This Bari collection has been fitted with a beautiful pumpkin shape crown- Style #: 9246B- Gender: Women's- Case Material: Stainless steel- Dial Color: White Mother of Pearl- Movement: Swiss- Crystal: Sapphire- Stone Type: Diamond- Diamond Count: 18- Bracelet Material: Stainless steel- Closure Type: Deployant- Case Size: 37mm- Water Resistance: 5 ATM- ImportedPlease note: Diamond weight may not be exact. 2 year manufacturer's warranty