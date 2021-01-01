Under Armour Women's Base 3.0 Crewneck Baselayer, Medium, Black

For all-season training gear, grab the Under Armour® Women’s Base 3.0 Crewneck Baselayer. This baselayer provides midweight warmth and easy movement. With moisture-wicking material and UA Scent Control technology, you’ll stay dry and fresh while you train. Fit Fitted baselayer Technology UA Base™ 3.0 All Season Baselayer is extremely versatile, providing midweight warmth and mobility to a variety of activity levels and cold temperatures Moisture transport system wicks sweat and dries quickly UA Scent Control prevents the growth of odor causing microbes to keep you feeling fresh Design Long sleeve crewneck Raglan sleeves increase mobility 4-way stretch material maintains shape and allows for greater mobility Soft, brushed grid interior traps air against your skin to keep you warm and comfortable