We've spent over 20 years perfecting our original Crusher Tee, and its laid-back style has the staying power to prove it. Washed for everyday softness, this customer favorite features classic art and barely skims the body for a look that's as easygoing as you are. Classic Fit. Barely skims the body for a flattering silhouette. 100% USA Grown Cotton5.9 oz. Garment washed for softness. Slight waist shape, cotton/spandex rib at neck, and self-fabric taping from shoulder to shoulder. Printed graphic. Do what you love. Love what you do.Â® locker patch and Jake printed at back neckImported | Life is Good Women's Baseball Vintage Crusher Short Sleeve T-Shirt in Coastal Blue Size 2XL | 100% Cotton