Fit and Design: Loose fit basketball shorts Made with ultra-soft, midweight cotton blend fleece Brushed interior provides extra warmth Open hand pockets Encased elastic waistband with an external drawcord allows you to adjust your fit Shaped hem construction is slightly longer in the back Additional Details: 5.5” inseam Machine wash cold with like colors Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed Do not iron Do not use softeners Do not dry clean