Stay comfortable and cool wearing the Skechers Be Lux Winding Down Vegan Ballet Flat. Features and Benefits Vegan-friendly Smooth synthetic 'durabuck' overlays at toe and heel Crochet texture panel at toe Stitching accents Soft satiny-look stretch fabric panels at instep and collar Elastic panels at instep and collar for added flexible comfort Air Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned comfort insole Flexible rubber traction outsole offers excellent grip and traction