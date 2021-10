Vanity Fair Beauty Back Full Figure Wirefree Extended Side And Back Smoother Bra. The Vanity Fair Beauty Back Full-Figure Wirefree Extended Side and Back Smoother bra has a unique crossover design under the arm that smooths from front to back. The side flexes with you while staying supportive all day. 3 hooks tall with 3 adjustment settings across (40-44B, 36-42C, 38D) 4 hooks tall with 3 adjustment settings across (44C, 40-44D, 38-44DD, 38-44DDD)