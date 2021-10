Rocket-fuel energy return meets stabilizing support in a 20% lighter running shoe that puts springy, responsive DNA AMP cushioning under every stride. Molded GuideRails along the sides help minimize lateral movement in your foot to comfortably align your knee and alleviate injury, while an arrow-point tread moves you quickly and comfortably from every heel strike to every toe-off. Style Name: Brooks Bedlam 3 Running Shoe (Women). Style Number: