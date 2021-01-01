From n:philanthropy

n:PHILANTHROPY Women's 'Belize' Designer Basic Casual Slouchy Torn Distressed Crewneck Sweatshirt with Rib, Grey, M

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

n:PHILANTHROPY Belize Designer cozy distressed torn grey basic crew neck sweatshirt is perfect for lounging. Machine Wash cold like colors, lay flat to dry Made in the USA 67% Cotton / 33% Rayon Pushing the trend of comfort-consciousness out of its comfort zone- n:philanthropy garments stand out with hand distressing, dynamic deconstruction, and cutout detailing. Featuring unique tees and tanks, chic joggers, and vegan leather, n:philatrophy exudes an unmistakable 'laxed edge suitable for the bed and the bar.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com