Womens Belted Oversized Wool Look Coat - Black - 6 - Get cozy this season in this wool coat, sporting a button-up front and shallow pockets; this piece is perfect for layering in colder months. The oversized collars and wide neck opening of this wool look coat are flattering on all bust sizes and can be worn for any occasion. Add sweatpants and a tank top for quickly running errands on cold days or mom jeans and a racerback bodysuit when you're heading out for food with friends. This women's wool coat will always have your back.