Chic yet comfortable, this easy-to-wear knit poncho will be perfect all season long. The design features a scoop neck, attached tie belt, kimono like sleeves, and a overall relaxed fit. This gorgeous belted poncho sweater has a lovely belt, so perfect for gifting. M Made in Italy: is a complete lifestyle collection, featuring natural fabrics, a variety of prints & textures designed and manufactured in Italy. Machine Wash in Cold Water Separately. Flat Dry