Carolina Ritzler Women's Belted Tuxedo Jumpsuit - Black - Size 42 (6)

Tuxedo-inspired styling adds a mensy charm to this glossy satin jumpsuit. It is topped with a cut-down-to-there plunging neckline and cinched at the waist with a removable belt. Notch lapel Sleeveless Zip fly Chest welt pocket Removable adjustable belt Waist flap pockets Polyester Dry clean Made in France SIZE & FIT Straight-leg silhouette About 59" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Carolina Ritzler. Color: Black. Size: 42 (6).