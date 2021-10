Shirts For Women, Shirts For Her, Shirts For Teen Girls, Shirts For Men, Shirts For Girl, Funny Shirts, Funny Birthday Gifts, Proud To Be For Grandma, For Grandmother, For Grandfather, For Granddaughter, For Grandpa, For Dad, For Mom A funny saying sarcastic shirt that says DORCAS Not One To Mess With. Perfect name shirt if your name is DORCAS. DORCAS completely unexplainable shirt DORCAS shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem