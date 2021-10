Fit and Design: Slim fit Front zipper has a wind flap and kissing-welt closure Raglan sleeves, princess seams on back and forward seams on front for contoured shape and fit Zippered handwarmer pockets; interior drop-in pockets Polyester jersey trim on wind flap, pockets, cuffs and hem Hip length Dyed with a low-impact process that significantly reduces the use of dyestuffs, energy and water compared to conventional dyeing methods