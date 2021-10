Round watch featuring black and silver-tone dial with digital subdials and Arabic numeral indices Also features UV back light, world time, five daily alarms, stopwatch, countdown timer, 12/24-hour formats, and edit mode 40 mm resin case with mineral dial window Japanese quartz movement with analog display Molded resin band with buckle closure Water resistant to 100 m (330 ft): In general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving