Aqua Logo-Accent Mid-Rise Bikini Bottoms - Women. Whether you're basking in the sun or relaxing in the pool, stay covered and stylish with these mid-rise bikini bottoms boasting stretch-infused fabric and a vibrant solid hue for simple pairing. Full graphic text (O-ring): Venus.Top not includedMid-riseModerate coverage82% nylon / 18% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported