Dark Blue Ruffle Tankini Top & Pink Flamingos High-Waist Bottoms - Women. Take your beach-ready looks to the next level with this trend-right tankini boasting cascading ruffles and figure-flattering high-waist bottoms. Includes dark blue top and pink and dark blue flamingo print bottoms (two pieces total)Moderate coverageHigh waistAdjustable strapsPull-on82% nylon / 18% spandexHand washImported