Dragon Tail Mermaid Tail & Monofin - Women. Lend a dash of fantasy to your poolside lounging with this tail and fin combo in a brilliant melange of hues.For advanced swimmers onlyAdult supervision required. Do not leave child unattended while using a mermaid tail and/or monofinIncludes tail and Nunui monofinMonofin: 24'' W x 22'' L x 1.5'' D80% polyester / 20% spandexHand wash; dry flatImported