Red & Black Polka-Dot Bikini Top & Bottoms - Women. Take your beach-ready looks to the next level with this lightweight, stretch-enhanced bikini set flaunting a vibrant color and a classic polka-dot print. Includes red bikini top and black and white bottoms (two pieces total)Model (wearing size S): 5'7'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsPull-onKnitUnlined82% polyester / 18% spandexHand washImported