NYDJ Women's Billie Mini Bootcut Jean, Dark Enzyme Tonal, 4

Some call it flawless. At NYDJ, we call it the Billie Mini Bootcut Jeans in Premium Denim. Our latest bootcut style features a slightly narrower leg opening for a refined yet relaxed look. Lift Tuck Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design for comfortable compression that instantly smooths and shapes, so you look and feel one size smaller. Rise: 9.75"; Inseam: 33"; Leg opening: 17" Wear your Billie Mini Bootcut Jeans with boots, heels, sandals or sneakers – this style looks equally impressive in any setting. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly, and button closure. Select one size smaller for the perfect fit