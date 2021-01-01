Columbia Women's Bird Mountain Insulated Jacket, Large, Black

FIT & DESIGN: Tailored fit full-zip jacket Mid-length Removable hood with removable faux fur details Waterproof, breathable fabric with 2-way comfort stretch Recycled synthetic down Snapback powder skirt keeps snow out of your jacket on icy runs Hood is compatible with most helmets Zipper enclosed hand pockets Additional pockets made specifically for ski pass, media, and goggles Adjustable comfort cuffs with thumb hole Hood, hem, and powder skirt can be customized with adjustable drawcord TECHNOLOGY: Omni-Heat™ Infinity advanced thermal reflective technology provides the ideal level of warmth in frigid temperatures Omni-Heat™ recycled synthetic down is lightweight, but provides warmth perfect for a full day on the mountain Stretch insulation offers full flexibility that's ideal for winter activities Additional Details: Warranty, Care instructions Center back or any other specific measurements of garment Sustainability, special collection