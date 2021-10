Womens Biting Lips Blue Gray Ribbon T1D Diabetes Awareness Tshirt. Warrior Fighter Survivor Shirt Gift for men, women, Mom, Dad, Aunt, Son, Daughter, Friends, wife, husband, grandma, Nurses, blue ribbon on Diabetes Awareness Month / Day This Biting Lips T-shirt is a great way to show love support acceptance, support to fight this disease and help raise awareness about Diabetes Awareness Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem