The Blaire � a Docs take on a laidback slide. Decked out with branded horseshoe buckles in a bold 3-strap design, the sandals are built on a super light, blown EVA sole and welted with our signature yellow stitching. Our sandals run a little large, if you are between sizes we recommend buying a size down. Hydro is a smooth PU-coated leather with a matte finish. Clean by wiping with a damp cloth. 3 adjustable straps. Retains classic Docs DNA: grooved edges and visible welt stitching Platform height:4 cm. Upper: PU Coated TextileInner: 100% Textile Sole: 80% EVA / 20% PVC | Dr. Martens, Women's Blaire Leather Slide Sandals in White, Size 6