Womens Blazer Dress - Red - 6 - Our blazer dress is a combination of our two favorite things; blazers and dresses. Sporting buttons down the front, long sleeves, and a boss babe vibe, this iconic tailored blazer dress for women is here to get you from AM to PM with ease. Effortlessly versatile and universally flattering, add sneakers or killer heels to this look, and you'll be guaranteed to turn heads in this smart, sharp, and sexy tuxedo dress.Style: Blazer DressDesign: PlainFabric: CrepeLength: MiniNeckline: CollaredSleeve Length: Long Sleeve