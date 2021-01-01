Pretty and chic, the Bloom skirt is an elegant choice. Made from a luxurious duchess satin material, In a rich cream colour and adorned with hand crafted flowers. A full elegantly full silhouette, pair it with a plain top to create a bold look. Constructed from 100% Polyester satin with 100% Polyester lining. Due to the delicate nature of this dress it is recommended that it is professionally dry-cleaned only to reduce the chance of being damaged. Women's White Bloom Embellished Skirt Cream Medium Luke Archer