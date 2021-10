Gray & White Bell-Sleeve Layered Turtleneck Top - Women. Add a trend-driven look to your next get-together with this fashion-forward turtleneck top. Designed to look like a cropped top layered over a button-up, you'll be sure to collect complements whenever you don this unique piece.Size S: 29.53'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported