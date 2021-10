Black & White Dot Blouson Surplice Top - Women. Add a pop of polka dots to your casual collection with this surplice top that has a blouson hem. Size small: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size s): 5'4" tall; 32" chest; 22" waist; 32" hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported