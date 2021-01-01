Lily Women's Blouses GRY - Gray & Orange Floral Curved-Hem Boatneck Tunic - Women & Plus

Gray & Orange Floral Curved-Hem Boatneck Tunic - Women & Plus. Update your wear-everywhere wardrobe with this versatile boatneck top boasting stretch-infused fabric and a flattering curved hem for comfortable style that pairs seamlessly with jeans or leggings. Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size M: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported