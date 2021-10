White & Mauve Leaf Zip-Front Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic - Women & Plus. Featuring a relaxed fit, flattering v-neck and unique zipper accent, this tunic is a stylish and chic addition for your wardrobe. Made for Zulily95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.