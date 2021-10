Black & Pink Floral-Embroidered Three-Quarter Sleeve Top - Women & Plus. Elegant floral embroidery delivers a luxurious finishing touch to this three-quarter sleeve top that finishes with a flattering v-neckline.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 27.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tallWovenLined100% polyesterHand washImported