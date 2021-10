Teal & Pink Floral Notch Neck Short-Sleeve Tunic - Women. Refresh your wardrobe with this lightweight tunic boasting a flirty notch neck design and fresh floral motif.Size note: This item has a generous foot. For a more traditional fit, ordering one size down is recommended. Size S: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported