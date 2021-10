Red & Pink Paisley Quilt Color Block A-Line Top - Women & Plus. Bolster your collection with this top featuring a flattening A-Line silhouette and a bold statement-worthy pattern. Size 1X; 28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize M: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported