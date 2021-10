White & Pink Status Roll-Tab Sleeve Button-Up Top - Women. Step into sun-drenched weather with breezy style donning this button-up in a bright status print and carefree silhouette.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Style note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layout may vary.Size S: 28.12" long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven100% polyesterMachine wash; dry flatImported