Olive & Turquoise Floral Keyhole Long-Sleeve Top - Women. Add a touch of artistic elegance to your everyday wardrobe with this brightly patterned top boasting long peasant sleeves and comfy lightweight material. Size note: The size chart has recently been updated, please consult to find your best size. This garment has a relaxed fit, for a more fitted look ordering a size down is recommended.Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported