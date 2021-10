Anthracite Collar-Accent V-Neck Top - Women. Opt for charming style in this soft cotton-blend top featuring a poised collar accenting the flattering v-neckline. Three-quarter length sleeves offer just-right coverage. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 36'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven50% acrylic / 50% cottonMachine washImported