Dark Teal Crochet-Accent Peasant Top - Women & Plus. Flaunt your bohemian soul with this comfortable peasant top featuring a flourish of crochet at the neck and shoulders for an alluring look you'll love. Size note: If in-between sizes, we recommend sizing down.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 9'' tall; 34'' chest; 25'' waist; 36'' hipsKnit100% modalHand wash; dry flatImported