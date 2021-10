Wine Crochet-Stripe Pin Tuck Button-Detail Short-Sleeve Top - Women. Look lovely when the weekend arrives by wearing this top that showcases eyelet stripes and pin tucked details on either side of its decorative buttons. Short sleeves deliver cool comfort. Size S: 27.17'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.46'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsWoven95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported