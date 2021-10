Green Dandelion Button-Accent Scoop Neck Top - Women. Add a floral touch to your day when you slip on this soft and breathable short-sleeve top featuring a sweet dandelion graphic. The scoop neckline leaves room for your favorite accessory, and a series of button trios trail slightly off-center to finish it with panache. Necklace not includedSize M: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWovenUnlined65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported