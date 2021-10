Red Dot Off-Shoulder Bell-Sleeve Top - Women. Top your look off with free-spirited style in this bold top that's framed by billowing bell sleeves and features an off-shoulder design to show off your nape. Size S: 19.49'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel measurements (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 33'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsWovenUnlined100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported